Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in NU by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NU shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.27.

NU Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.