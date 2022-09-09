Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $395,000 Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.25.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $234.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.47. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $891.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

