Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $213,000 in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 39,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.28. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $29.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $448.79 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WLKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.