Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 67,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 61,699 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter worth about $370,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 32.0% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 115,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

MSD opened at $6.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

