Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $82.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average of $81.99. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.