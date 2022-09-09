Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 2,100 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 97.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $573,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 25,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 33.8% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 45,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WY stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.26. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

