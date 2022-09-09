Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases New Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RC. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 115.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $170,000. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:RC opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.14. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $16.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.74%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RC. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ready Capital

In other Ready Capital news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $41,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,430 shares in the company, valued at $709,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

