Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,347 Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,347 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 2.0 %
Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
