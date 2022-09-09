Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSCE. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 111,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance

PSCE opened at $9.50 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

