Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 15,350 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,350 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,030 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,322,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,941,000 after acquiring an additional 324,544 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,835,554 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,144,000 after acquiring an additional 183,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 499.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Georgetown University bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,832,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Range Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE RRC opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.90.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

