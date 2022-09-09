Pendle (PENDLE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.16 Million

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Pendle has a total market cap of $12.16 million and $264,477.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pendle has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for $0.0658 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle (CRYPTO:PENDLE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2021. Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,769,450 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi. The official website for Pendle is pendle.finance.

Pendle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pendle is the first protocol that enables the trading of tokenized future yield on an AMM system. It aims to give holders of yield-generating assets the opportunity to generate additional yield and to lock in future yield upfront, while offering traders direct exposure to future yield streams, without the need for an underlying collateral.”

