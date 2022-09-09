Pendle Trading 5.3% Higher This Week (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $12.32 million and approximately $261,376.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle (CRYPTO:PENDLE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2021. Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,769,450 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi. Pendle’s official website is pendle.finance.

Pendle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pendle is the first protocol that enables the trading of tokenized future yield on an AMM system. It aims to give holders of yield-generating assets the opportunity to generate additional yield and to lock in future yield upfront, while offering traders direct exposure to future yield streams, without the need for an underlying collateral.”

