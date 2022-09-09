PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,464 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $1,666,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PENN opened at $32.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 2.24. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $84.95.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

