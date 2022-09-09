Penta Price Tops $0.0000 (PNT)

Penta (PNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Penta has a total market cap of $79,629.44 and $4.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Penta has traded down 28.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,051.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00063632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00070608 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005614 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00079304 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Penta

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

