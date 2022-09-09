Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.0177 on Major Exchanges

Peony (PNY) traded up 23.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Peony has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $5.95 million and $4,685.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 336,654,630 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

