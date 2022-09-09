Peony Price Tops $0.0177 (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peony has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $5.95 million and approximately $4,685.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00031448 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002516 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 336,654,630 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

