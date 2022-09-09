PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Tops $0.0184

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $536.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anime Token (ANI) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZestCoin (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DimeCoin (DIME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BighanCoin (BIGHAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps.

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

