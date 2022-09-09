PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKI. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.40.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $138.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $130.13 and a one year high of $203.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,898 shares of company stock worth $2,083,263 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

