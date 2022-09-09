PERL.eco (PERL) Market Cap Reaches $10.07 Million

PERL.eco (PERL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, PERL.eco has traded down 0% against the dollar. One PERL.eco coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. PERL.eco has a total market cap of $10.07 million and $1.36 million worth of PERL.eco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PERL.eco

PERL.eco is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2019. PERL.eco’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. PERL.eco’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork. The official website for PERL.eco is www.perlin.net/en.

Buying and Selling PERL.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “PERL.eco is an attempt to democratize the biosphere economy through liquidity pools and tokenization of biodiversity and carbon credits to the Decentralized Finance (DeFi).In contrast to PerlinX which is a platform where users mint synthetic assets by collateralizing PERL and pxUSD, assets on PERL.eco are backed by real-world assets like carbon credits and bioecological-related assets.PerlinX is a decentralized finance interface platform, allowing users to trade assets of any kind with each other through incentivized liquidity mining and synthetic asset generation.PerlinX utilizes incentivized liquidity provision through the use of liquidity pools powered by the Balancer protocol. Participants can stake their PERL tokens to provide liquidity and be rewarded for doing so. Rewards for liquidity provision will initially be distributed in PERL, BAL and UMA tokens.PERL can be used as both a liquidity and collateral asset. You can stake PERL to provide liquidity to the PerlinX platform and receive incentives in PERL and BAL rewards for doing so (UMA rewards coming soon too!). Or you can use PERL as collateral to create synthetic PxAssets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PERL.eco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PERL.eco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PERL.eco using one of the exchanges listed above.

