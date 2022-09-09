Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Price Up 5.4% This Week

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00003390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $65.29 million and approximately $8.94 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036428 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004170 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,240.01 or 1.00105925 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036276 BTC.
Perpetual Protocol Profile
Perpetual Protocol (PERP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,775,000 coins. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Perpetual Protocol Coin Trading
