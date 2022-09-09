Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.00

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,744.27 or 0.08162898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Perth Mint Gold Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00036788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004150 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,199.30 or 0.99209276 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036461 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,222 coins. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is pmgt.io. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Perth Mint Gold Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perth Mint Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perth Mint Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perth Mint Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perth Mint Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perth Mint Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.