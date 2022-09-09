Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives $57.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.