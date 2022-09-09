Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 136.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 430,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after buying an additional 162,947 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,726,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,075,000 after buying an additional 130,631 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 112,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $85.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.20. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

