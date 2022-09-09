Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on November 1st

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0933 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.8 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.32. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after buying an additional 370,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

