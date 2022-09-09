Phoenixcoin Reaches Market Cap of $969,777.55 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $969,777.55 and approximately $139.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001564 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006581 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000892 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 87,032,000 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

