PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Trading Up 28.7% Over Last 7 Days

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $524,330.70 and $182,806.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004159 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,182.02 or 0.99937322 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036325 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PHNX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,500,000 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io.

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.