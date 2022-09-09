Phoneum Market Capitalization Achieves $66,642.70 (PHT)

Phoneum (PHT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Phoneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Phoneum has a market cap of $66,642.70 and approximately $15.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phoneum has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,983.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020974 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00063999 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00071154 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005588 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00078672 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,679,616 coins. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum. The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum.

Phoneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.