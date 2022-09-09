Phore (PHR) Price Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

Phore (PHR) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $339,868.29 and $833.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000648 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008315 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000234 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,773,038 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

