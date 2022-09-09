Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.0121 on Major Exchanges

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $336,422.76 and $754.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,775,560 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phore is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

Phore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

