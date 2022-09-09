Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given New $31.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.92.

NYSE PHR opened at $27.64 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $76.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $66,661.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at $551,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,055 shares of company stock valued at $228,467. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 42.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

