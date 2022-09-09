Pillar (PLR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $545.00

Pillar (PLR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $545.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pillar has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036431 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,284.90 or 0.99790315 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00036625 BTC.

Pillar Profile

PLR is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.