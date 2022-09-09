Ping Identity Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 877% compared to the average daily volume of 205 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $2,787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares in the company, valued at $14,002,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ping Identity

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 591,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 121,595 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 76,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Stock Up 0.2 %

PING stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.22). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PING has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of Ping Identity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ping Identity to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

Recommended Stories

