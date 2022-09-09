Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $76,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $81.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.86 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

