Piper Sandler Boosts Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Price Target to $42.00

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.17. The stock has a market cap of $624.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.10. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $126,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

