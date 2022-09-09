Piper Sandler Trims Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Target Price to $6.00

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $179.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 126,890 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 294,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,694,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.