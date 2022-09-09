Pirate Chain Hits Market Cap of $89.23 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $89.23 million and $183,641.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00002167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00308983 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00121406 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00079210 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003499 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,861,565 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

