PirateCash (PIRATE) One Day Volume Tops $61.00

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a total market cap of $191,963.47 and $61.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00309486 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00121754 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00078683 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003499 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000416 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network.PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.