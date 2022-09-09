Pitbull (PIT) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

Pitbull (PIT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, Pitbull has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Pitbull coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pitbull has a total market cap of $23.48 million and $1.38 million worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pitbull alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00037311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,984.65 or 0.99803226 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00037982 BTC.

About Pitbull

Pitbull (PIT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2021. Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull. The official website for Pitbull is pitbull.community.

Pitbull Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pitbull is a self-staking token that had its ownership renounced and burnt LP given to the community from the beginning of its creation.No Dev Wallets. No Control Of Contract. No Control of Liquidity.(English)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pitbull directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pitbull should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pitbull using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pitbull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pitbull and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.