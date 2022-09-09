Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

PAGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of PAGP opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.65. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

In related news, Director Ellen Desanctis bought 10,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $119,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,007 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 36.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,045,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,033,000 after buying an additional 2,154,105 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 96.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,128,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,139,000 after buying an additional 1,532,548 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 148.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,240,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,768 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 95.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,229,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,753,000 after buying an additional 1,090,133 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

