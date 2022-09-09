Plasma Finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $447.00 (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (PPAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Plasma Finance has a total market cap of $639,437.07 and $447.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00037136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,039.49 or 0.99972395 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00037895 BTC.

About Plasma Finance

Plasma Finance (PPAY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay. The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance.

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PPAY is designed as the all-in-one defi service token combining access, rewards, staking and governance functions.”

