PlatON (LAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.11 Million

PlatON (LAT) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, PlatON has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PlatON coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. PlatON has a market cap of $25.00 million and $2.11 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,983.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020974 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00063999 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00071154 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005588 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00078672 BTC.

PlatON Coin Profile

LAT is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,910,589,869 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

PlatON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

