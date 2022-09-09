PlatON Price Reaches $0.0086 (LAT)

PlatON (LAT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One PlatON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PlatON has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlatON has a market cap of $25.12 million and $1.81 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,329.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020636 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00062764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00069028 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005609 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00077762 BTC.

About PlatON

PlatON (CRYPTO:LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,910,783,446 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

Buying and Selling PlatON

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

