Plian Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (PI)

Plian (PI) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, Plian has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Plian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Plian has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and $40,959.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Plian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,231.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020728 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00062047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00069609 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005518 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00077772 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 913,716,646 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

Buying and Selling Plian

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.