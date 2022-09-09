Pluton Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.47 Million (PLU)

Pluton (PLU) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Pluton has a total market cap of $14.47 million and $331,014.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pluton coin can now be purchased for $7.81 or 0.00037113 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pluton has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pluton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00037051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,033.99 or 0.99916198 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00037423 BTC.

About Pluton

Pluton (PLU) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it.

Pluton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete.Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion.Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.