pNetwork Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges (PNT)

pNetwork (PNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $16.54 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About pNetwork

PNT is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 87,897,124 coins and its circulating supply is 65,179,362 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pNetwork’s official website is p.network. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings.

Buying and Selling pNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

