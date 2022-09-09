PointPay (PXP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.34 Million

PointPay (PXP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, PointPay has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PointPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. PointPay has a market capitalization of $9.81 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of PointPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004188 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.18 or 0.99998514 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036288 BTC.

PointPay Coin Profile

PXP is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 22nd, 2019. PointPay’s total supply is 858,598,093 coins and its circulating supply is 452,298,093 coins. The official website for PointPay is pointpay.io. PointPay’s official Twitter account is @PointPay1.

PointPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PointPay is a Estonia-regulated fintech company that has been operating since 2018. PointPay was elected the best blockchain start-up of 2019 at Blockchain Life, the largest blockchain conference in Eastern Europe. PointPay has developed 4 fully operational products with friendly UI.PointPay Token will be released based on the Ethereum platform and fully comply with the ERC20 standard. This will ensure the security of the transactions, compatibility with third-party services, and will provide seamless and easy integration.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PointPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PointPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PointPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

