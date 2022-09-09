Polis (POLIS) Price Hits $0.0327 on Exchanges

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Polis has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $321,739.79 and approximately $676.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000402 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.