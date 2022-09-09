Polkalokr (LKR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $728,455.00

Polkalokr (LKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Polkalokr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0551 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Polkalokr has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $728,455.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr (CRYPTO:LKR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2021. Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. The official website for Polkalokr is lokr.io. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io.

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkalokr mission is to restore trust & simplicity to complex token ecosystems by creating a multi-chain token escrow platform, that puts token distribution into the hands of network participants through governance-as-a-service.”

