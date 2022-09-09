Polkaswap Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.06 Million (PSWAP)

Polkaswap (PSWAP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Polkaswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkaswap has traded 44.6% lower against the dollar. Polkaswap has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $41,196.00 worth of Polkaswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004188 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.18 or 0.99998514 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036288 BTC.

Polkaswap Profile

PSWAP is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2021. Polkaswap’s total supply is 1,392,620 coins and its circulating supply is 3,645,542,376 coins. The official website for Polkaswap is polkaswap.io/#/swap. Polkaswap’s official Twitter account is @polkaswap.

Buying and Selling Polkaswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkaswap is a liquidity aggregator cross-chain AMM DEX designed uniquely for the Polkadot ecosystem and hosted on the SORA 2.0 network. Near boundless liquidity through one of a kind Aggregate Liquidity Technology (ALT) with the security and convenience of a DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkaswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkaswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkaswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

