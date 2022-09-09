PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Reaches $0.0064

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded 44.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. PolkaWar has a market cap of $527,343.87 and approximately $562,695.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,065.86 or 0.99798400 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00037361 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2021. PolkaWar’s total supply is 82,822,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaWar is a blockchain-based NFT gaming platform and marketplace. Inspired by the recent crypto NFT and gaming narratives, PolkaWar aims to combine and synergize them both to build an attractive platform.The game allows every player to build a character and participate in the battle against other players. Further, PolkaWar will also include an NFT marketplace, where players can sell their items, weapons and upgraded equipment for crypto. Some of the items can even be redeemed for real-world replicas.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

